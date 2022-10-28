Jed Wallace: West Brom players already buying into Carlos Corberan regime

Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion battles with John Swift of West Bromwich Albion and Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion during West Bromwich Albion training session with new manager New Manager Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 26, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan was appointed the new Albion boss on Tuesday - just over two weeks after Steve Bruce was sacked.

The Spaniard took his first session with the Baggies squad on Wednesday - and Wallace has explained some of the things the new boss has already changed at the club.

He said: "Training’s been intense, it’s been tough work but enjoyable," he said.

"He made it very clear, he wants us to train at the intensity we play at and that’s certainly something that’s increased, the training load, but that’s something we should relish as a group.

"We should be desperate to do well. If we have to come in every day and train for three hours for the next nine months to be successful then that’s what it takes. It’s not a problem.

"That’s something you commit to when you sign for a club of this size.

"Everything’s changed at the club, to be honest. From the times that we train, nutrition – everything’s been completely different, but it’s been good.

"All the boys have really bought into it, everyone’s trained with real intensity and we know the quality we have in the squad. If we can get that intensity in line with the quality we have, hopefully we can be successful."

Albion take on Sheffield United on Saturday - looking to pull themselves out of the relegation zone and up the the table.

And Wallace believes to do that they are going to have to be clinical in both boxes - something they haven't been so far this season.

He added: "I think a lot of times this season we’ve not been far away, but it’s in both boxes that’s the difference in football and sometimes attacking players, myself included, need to be more ruthless and we need to defend our box better.

"I think it’s going to be a long-term project with the new gaffer, but there’s no denying that we are where we are in the table for a reason.