Carlos Corberan could take West Brom training on Wednesday

Carlos Corberan

The Spaniard was last night tying up the final few details on his contract at The Hawthorns more than a fortnight since the sacking of Steve Bruce.

The 39-year-old is expected to sign a two-and-a-half year deal taking him up to the end of the 2024-25 season. The former Huddersfield boss is understood to be eager to hit the ground running at Albion by leading first team training today ahead of Saturday’s home clash with fifth-placed Sheffield United.

Talks between Albion and Corberan had progressed well and his announcement as boss had been slightly delayed as final legal details were settled.

Meanwhile, Albion interim boss Richard Beale revealed he will take aspects of first-team life back into his day job running the under-21s.

Ex-Villa and Blues youth coach Beale, who joined the club in summer 2021, will return to his job in charge of the under-21s when a new manager arrives – but he will take elements from the ‘no room for error’ motto in the first team.

“I think so, definitely, talking to players, having to be really sharp on the training ground,” Beale said.

“Sometimes with the 21s you can try things, but there’s no room for error with the first team.

“Hopefully the players have enjoyed having me work with them for a short amount of time that I have done.

“We’ve done lots in the analysis room, and they’re as good as training sessions when the games come thick and fast. Those sessions become really important.

“It’ll certainly help, it can’t not help moving forward.”

Beale began his spell at the helm with a much-needed 2-0 win at Reading, which snapped Albion’s nine-match winless run.

But the Baggies have since slumped to defeats to Bristol City and Millwall, which have left the club down in 23rd.

The under-21 side have been in excellent form so far this season, but the youth coach has not been in charge of their last two clashes, while he has been leading first-team training.

The Albion juniors lost 2-1 on the road at Middlesbrough in a cup tie two Mondays ago before earning a useful a point at Norwich last Friday.

Beale is likely to be back in the dugout next Monday, when the side welcome Stoke to Hednesford’s Keys Park in PL2 league action.