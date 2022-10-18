West Brom 0-2 Bristol City - Report

Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City at The Hawthorns on October 18, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Hopes of the Baggies having turned a corner in the post-Steve Bruce era were extinguished as Richard Beale's caretaker team slumped to a first defeat.

It was the polar opposite to the highs of a memorable away success in Reading on Saturday, which snapped a winless run and appeared to suggest better times ahead - but toothless Albion barely laid a glove on the Robins, who themselves have struggled for form.

Nigel Pearson's men strolled to their victory, with Joe Williams and Nakhi Wells on target in the first half. Those fans who managed to beat the congestion to make the game streamed out well before the full-time whistle after a chastening evening.

Albion's frontline continues to struggle to threaten the opposition goal. The Baggies managed just four efforts at goal - none on target.

The demoralising defeat is filed under a stark reality check for Albion and their need for the next incumbent at the helm to quickly address issues in the side.

The home side were outrun in the middle of the pitch and passed around by City, who are 11th and now seven points clear of the Baggies.

The pre-match debate surrounded whether Beale would opt to reward the same XI that performed so impressively in Berkshire with another start four days later.

And the interim did just that, with the increasingly-familiar 3-4-3 that had recorded back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this term trusted to go again.

That meant a fourth start in less than two weeks for experienced and in-form free agent defender Martin Kelly, while Jake Livermore - whose appearances and minutes have been managed this term - remained in place, as, unsurprisingly, did Saturday's match-winner Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

The sole change to the Baggies' matchday squad was Tom Rogic's return to the bench in place of Karlan Grant, who had been ill since the weekend. Reyes Cleary was once more on the bench following his league debut as a substitute on Saturday.

Visitors City, managed by former Albion No.2 and caretaker Pearson, had mustered just a single win in seven before their trip to The Hawthorns.

The Robins recalled experienced skipper Matty James and the club's player of the month for September, Wells, to their starting line-up following defeat to Millwall - where the Baggies head this Saturday.

The Hawthorns looked barely half full at 7.50pm, 10 minutes prior to kick-off, and there were many reports of supporters stranded outside due to heave congestion as Robert Madley got the action under way.

The visiting Robins started brightly. A Baggies backline lapse from keeper Max O'Leary's long hoof allowed Wells in, only for some excellent recovery work from Kelly.

Albion began to assert themselves, though, as fans still trickled inside The Hawthorns. Jed Wallace and Brandon Thomas-Asante combined and were extremely lively in the early stages. The latter was almost picked out by Diangana in the box from Wallace's fine cross, but Diangana's touch was heavy.

Wallace lashed into the Smethwick End from a training-ground corner routine via Matty Phillips.

Pearson's men did well to ride the wave of early Baggies pressure to rediscover their footing in the contest as much of the opening half hour went without further incident.

The Robins found their feet and then some. Seconds after picking up a needless caution for a foul in the City box, captain Livermore was unable to clear his lines in his own penalty area as Albion fell behind.

Phillips lost possession in midfield and City attacked, initially down the right. A cross looped to the left and was recycled by Jay Dasilva. Livermore hacked at a clearance and was able to make sufficient contact, leaving Williams alone six yards out to prod beyond Palmer for a 32nd-minute opener.

Albion tried to stage a first-half recovery and Phillips blazed over their clearest chance so far with a wild left-footed finish.

Conor Townsend reached the left byline and his deflected cross dropped to Phillips 12 yards out but his finish was well over.

The deficit became two just before the break. It came via the very lively Antoine Semenyo. His wicked delivery from the left headed towards the far post where it was helped in by Nakhi Wells for a second.

Beale introduced Jayson Molumby for the booked Livermore at the break but, aside from a couple of handball shouts in and around the Robins' box, the hosts were unable to liven things up.

The interim chief rolled the dice on the hour bringing Cleary and Rogic into proceedings.

But John Swift's late effort on to the crossbar aside, Albion were extremely limp in the finale as fans left in their droves on another concerning evening.

Albion (3-4-3): Palmer; O'Shea, Kelly, Pieters; Phillips (Rogic, 59), Livermore (c) (Molumby, 45), Gardner-Hickman (Swift, 76), Townsend; Wallace, Thomas-Asante, Diangana (Cleary, 59).

Subs not used: Button, Furlong, Yokuslu.

Bristol City (3-5-2): O'Leary; Vyner, Atkinson, Klose; Sykes, Scott, Williams (Weimann, 77), James (c) (King, 82), Dasilva; Wells, Semenyo (Martin, 77).

Subs not used: Bentley, Conway, Tanner, Kalas.