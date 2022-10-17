Richard Beale backs West Brom's Kyle Bartley after 'training like a demon'

Kyle Bartley has not featured for Albion since making costly errors in the 3-2 home defeat to Blues on September 14. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Experienced defender Bartley, 31, has been frozen out since a difficult night against his former club Blues as Steve Bruce's Albion went down to a costly 3-2 home defeat last month.

Bartley, who has been at the club since 2018, was jeered by home supporters and booed off when withdrawn as a substitute. He was challenged by then-boss Bruce to show the strength of character to respond.

But Bartley has not featured since and, with his contract up next summer, the defender has work to do to fight his way back into starting contention, particularly given the emergence of Martin Kelly and Erik Pieters, as well as Semi Ajayi's comeback from injury.

"Honestly I think sometimes it all sounds almost too good to be true but Barts trained like a demon last week," said Beale, who enjoyed a perfect start as interim boss with a 2-0 win at Reading on Saturday.

"Barts has been brilliant. I worked with him when I worked with the first-team at Birmingham and he's a real, real good lad. He's got bags of experience and I really like Kyle Bartley.

"Same as Tom, we felt we had enough on the pitch and enough cover that we didn't need Kyle on this occasion but I enjoy working with him, he's a great lad and I know he's still got a future at West Bromwich Albion because he's a quality defender."

It is a quick return to action for the Baggies, with Beale expected to be at the helm for managerless Albion once more as Bristol City visit The Hawthorns tomorrow.

Beale insisted that no players are out of contention to feature after after a first week's training and stressed his decision to leave players at home, including Bartley, Adam Reach and Tom Rogic, were tough choices.

He added on recent free signing Rogic: "One hundred per cent Tom Rogic is a top player, they are not easy decision.

"He will come right into the thinking for Tuesday's squad. He hasn't looked off the pace, he didn't do anything to not be in the squad for Saturday, I just had to make decisions at that top end of the pitch, we're very lucky at this club we have lots of players to pick from.