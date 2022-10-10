Roy Keane: West Brom managerial interest 'absolute rubbish!'

The former Sunderland and Ipswich boss who is now works as Sky Sports pundit described being favourite to replace Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns as 'bizarre.'
"It's absolutely bizarre, I think the bookies play silly games with people," said Keane on Monday Night Football.
"I think I've been favourite for a few jobs over the last year it was all nonsense.
"That's the same of the speculation over the last 24hrs - absolute rubbish!"
However the former Manchester United captain didn't rule out a return to management at some stage in the future.
"That's the feeling you miss, you want go back and fix a club , you want to win football matches - everyone who goes into a job feels they can make a difference.
"It's got to be the right job at the right time - you also have to be careful what you wish for.
"I'm not going to be quick to give up what I'm doing now because I have a good life and enjoy what i do."