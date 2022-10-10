Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Roy Keane: West Brom managerial interest 'absolute rubbish!'

By Nathan JudahWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Roy Keane has distanced himself from the vacant managerial post at West Brom claiming any impending move is 'absolute nonsense'

Roy Keane
Roy Keane

The former Sunderland and Ipswich boss who is now works as Sky Sports pundit described being favourite to replace Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns as 'bizarre.'

"It's absolutely bizarre, I think the bookies play silly games with people," said Keane on Monday Night Football.

"I think I've been favourite for a few jobs over the last year it was all nonsense.

"That's the same of the speculation over the last 24hrs - absolute rubbish!"

However the former Manchester United captain didn't rule out a return to management at some stage in the future.

"That's the feeling you miss, you want go back and fix a club , you want to win football matches - everyone who goes into a job feels they can make a difference.

"It's got to be the right job at the right time - you also have to be careful what you wish for.

"I'm not going to be quick to give up what I'm doing now because I have a good life and enjoy what i do."

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News