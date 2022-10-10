Odds slashed on Roy Keane to become new West Brom manager

File photo dated 12-02-2019 of Nottingham Forest assistant manager Roy Keane who has been in talks with Sunderland about returning to the club as manager, according to reports. Issue date: Thursday February 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sunderland. Photo credit should read Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Albion sacked Steve Bruce this morning after a rotten run of one win in 13 games - and the early betting odds showed Sean Dyche at 5/1 favourite.

Roy Keane, who hasn't managed since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011, was an outsider at 25/1 but in the space of a few minutes his odds were slashed to 5/1, with some offering as little as 1/2.

Chris Wilder, who was favourite to land the Albion job last summer is at 6/1 after being sacked by Middlesbrough.

Sean Dyche is at 6/1 as well, as he is linked with another return to management.

Dyche won promotion from the Championship with Burnley in 2016 and spent ten years as manager at Turf Moor before being dismissed shortly before they suffered relegation in May.

He has been out of a job ever since - and is just ahead of Scott Parker at 8/1.

He is another manager freshly out of a job - having been sacked by AFC Bournemouth just a handful of games into their Premier League return.

Parker has two promotions to the top flight on his CV from three years in management.

Elsewhere, former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick an outsiders choice at 14/1.

He was a coach at Old Trafford - before taking over for a short caretaker stint and is reported to be keen on a move into management.

Former Wolves defender Rob Edwards is 12/1 to land the job, having just been sacked by Watford.

He began his career in management at AFC Telford United - before being handed his EFL break with Forest Green Rovers last season.

He got them up to League One at the first time of asking - before quickly moving on as Watford came in for him.

But just ten games in with the club in mid table - Edwards was relieved of his duties.

Others on the list include former Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan at 10/1