Steve Bruce and Ron Gourlay determined to turn West Brom fortunes around

Ron Gourlay - Chief Executive of West Bromwich Albion and Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, the home stadium of West Bromwich Albion on February 4, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Bruce refused to divulge details of the conversation with the man who hired him but insisted they are united in a desire to put things right at The Hawthorns.

Baggies have won one of their opening 12 games of the Championship campaign, and they now sit in 22nd place in the table, an unthinkable position given the club's ambitions of promotion.

In the early stages of the season, Albion put in some good performances and perhaps did not get the results they deserved – but they have now lost three of the last four games in the league and Bruce's job is coming under increasing scrutiny.

And the boss revealed he had an in-depth conversation yesterday with the club's chief executive Gourlay, as the pair try to arrest the club's slump.

He said: "What was said in an hour between me and Ron yesterday will stay with me and Ron.

"That’s only right. We’re both disappointed that we have got off to the start we’ve had.

"But we’re both determined - well I certainly am I should hope Ron is - to turn it around.

"That’s what all the focus was on.