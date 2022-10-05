Steve Bruce: West Brom future for others to decide

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on October 5, 2022 in Preston, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies went down 1-0 at Preston after yet another early goal on a night the club failed to carve out anywhere near enough in search of a response.

Albion dropped into the second-tier relegation zone after being left with a record of just one win in 12.

Bruce is under heavy fire given the club's position. He was handed games after the international break to halt the slide but has managed no points from a possible six this week.

Asked about successive defeats, the manager said: "I understand. We're all judged on results, and they haven't been good enough. I totally get it, before you get there.

"I'll do my utmost to turn it around, I still believe that we are capable of going on a run with the players we've got.

"However, at this moment in time, everyone is finding it tough. We need to roll our sleeves up, get on with the job as best we can and prepare for Saturday."

Asked if he is confident he will be in charge for Saturday's visit of Luton, he added: "That's for other people (to decide).

"I hope so, because I still think I'm the right one to turn it around. I've done it before, especially at this level.

"I'll never quit it, that's for sure, because it's been tough - that's not going to be on the agenda."

He added: "I've been in tough situations before, and the reason I've done over 1000 games is resilience.

"As a player, to a manager, if you want me to sit here and cry my eyes out, it's not going to happen.