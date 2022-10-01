Steve Bruce: No contact with club over West Brom future

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion reacts with both arms held aloft after a penalty claim that wasn't given during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at The Hawthorns on October 1, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Heavy pressure is mounting on Bruce as his side were beaten at home by Swansea City in a 3-2 defeat which swung this way and that before Michael Obafemi's 89th-minute winner.

The latest results leaves the Baggies with just one win from their opening 11 Championship matches and Bruce's side remain 21st in the table, out of the drop zone on goal difference.

Home supporters chanted "sacked in the morning" at the manager as Swans converted their winner. Bruce has managed seven league wins in 28 as Baggies boss, with just a solitary effort - against Hull - this season.

Asked if he has received reassurances about remaining in charge, Bruce replied: "No. I don't expect any reassurances. I'll get on with the job, of what I've been given, and I'll try and turn it around as best I can. I'm still convinced that we will be able to do that, but at the minute it's tough.

"We've had a poor start, 1 win in 11 is nowhere near acceptable. When I look around me and see all these managers going...we all understand the game, of course we do. I'm not going to give up yet."

He added on talks with chief executive Ron Gourlay or owner Guochuan Lai: "No, it's still just a case of getting on with my job, absolutely."

One year ago today marked the end of Albion's 10-game unbeaten run to start the Championship season for the first time in the club's history.

And Bruce referenced that run under previous boss Valerien Ismael when asked about the fans' frustration and toxic atmosphere, including chants about the sack, at The Hawthorns.

"I can understand their frustration," he added. "It's been there since I walked through the door. They've been great towards me, don't get me wrong, but there's a frustration - you can feel it.

"That's been born by the results since...well take away the first ten games of last season, they haven't seen enough wins in two years.