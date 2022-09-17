Norwich City 1 West Brom 1 - Report

Dara O'Shea of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 with John Swift(Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Steve Bruce's men had to settle for just a point when they arguably deserved more having led for much of the contest through Dara O'Shea's ninth-minute header.

Norwich finally found an equaliser - through a goal stacked with fortune - as left-back Sam Byram diverted a Teemu Pukki strike beyond a wrong-footed David Button from six yards. Albion appealed the awarding of the goal strongly, claiming a handball, but the goal was given.

The Baggies were denied what looked a clear penalty for a foul on John Swift in the first half and enjoyed the better chances than the Canaries, who went into the clash with six league wins on the spin.

Still, however, despite the rarity this season of going ahead for just the second time in 10 games, Albion were unable to see the three points home.

And another draw, a seventh in 10, sees the Baggies drop a place to 21st and Bruce's side could find themselves in the bottom three tonight if Middlesbrough win.

That is the stark reality of the league table and just one league victory in 10.

It does, however, have to be said that Albion were much better than recent games, particularly the midweek Blues disaster. Several players led the way, including Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby, full debutant Erik Pieters, Conor Townsend playing in an alien centre-back role and the electric Grady Diangana.

But the Baggies enter the two-week international break with just 10 points from 10 games, a worrying and damning statistic as fans will continue to be extremely concerned when they peer at the league table.

Bruce rung the changes from the extremely disappointing 3-2 derby defeat against Blues on Wednesday night.

The Baggies boss had threatened to switch things up after his side failed continued to throw errors into their performance and there were four alterations to the side that faced the Canaries.

In came Darnell Furlong, Pieters, Livermore and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

For the latter, the recent signing from League Two Salford, it was a full Albion debut and a first Championship start after his goalscoring cameos against Burnley and Blues. Top scorer Karlan Grant dropped to the bench.

Defender Pieters, last week's free agent signing, also made his full Baggies bow after impressing from the bench against City.

The 34-year-old started in his natural left-back role, shuffling full-back Townsend into a central role against O'Shea, a result of Albion's centre-back injury crisis with Semi Ajayi sidelined and Kyle Bartley left at home after a difficult evening last time out.

Captain Livermore and right-back Furlong were recalled to the starting line-up, with Okay Yokuslu and Taylor Gardner-Hickman on the bench.

Grady Diangana was rated 50-50 by boss Bruce owing to a groin problem that might have ruled him out of the Blues clash but the winger was again included from the off.

There was a first matchday inclusion for fellow new recruit, free transfer defender Martin Kelly, as a substitute.

Dean Smith's hosts were able to count on captain Grant Hanley at the heart of defence after the stopper recovered from a shoulder injury in midweek.

There was one change to a Canaries side packed with quality as Brazilian attacker Gabriel Sara replaced Todd Cantwell. Former Albion frontman Jordan Hugill was among the subs.

The sides entered the contest in opposing form and fortune but Albion certainly settled better than their last outing with O'Shea talking Townsend through his new central role. Both sides were a little loose with the ball early on.

Bruce's men grew in confidence and, in the ninth minute, struck to take a rare Championship lead this season, for just the second time.

It came from very little as the visitors were awarded a free-kick out on the left flank and, whether from a fine training-ground routine or hapless Norwich defending or a bit of both, O'Shea converted.

John Swift's set-piece delivery from the left initially looked overhit as it floated beyond the back post, but there - in acres of space and all alone with the freedom of half the penalty area - was O'Shea.

He connected with the ball well and a powerful downward header crept down and in beyond the experienced Tim Krul to the sheer delight of the away fans down the other end.

Norwich had slumped. The hosts were at sixes and sevens with passes going astray and the crowd's ire grew.

Albion should have had the opportunity to add to their early lead in the 15th minute.

Another loose pass in the Canaries' backline sent Diangana flying into the box. He set free colleague Swift who, instead of shooting first time, opted to shift the ball around Hanley only to be bundled to the ground.

Swift led the appeals, followed by his team-mates and the Albion dugout, but - somehow - referee Thomas Bramall was unmoved.

Albion were the better side for the opening 20 or 25 minutes with Livermore energetic in midfield, Pieters looking settled and accomplished, likewise Townsend. Aaron Ramsey, the exciting Villa loan youngster, caught the eye for the hosts and caused Furlong some problems.

Norwich improved around the half hour and beyond, but they struggled to break down a compact and resilient Albion.

The Canaries threatened through set-pieces, which they managed to flick on dangerously on a couple of occasions, but otherwise attempts on David Button's goal were mostly from distance.

Chilean Marcelino Nunez sent a fine, controlled half-volley just wide of the top-right angle and another effort flew over the crossbar. Any ball out of play was used to Button and the visitors' advantage as the keeper and others used up time.

Norwich's best effort of the first period was through Sara, who escaped via a long ball over Albion's right. Nothing seemed on but the trickster flashed a wicked shot on the bounce past Button's flailing arms and just over the top via a kiss of the crossbar.

That effort aside the Baggies went in at the interval having weathered a late storm in encouraging style.

The second period began in similar fashion to how the first had - Bruce's men on top and Norwich full of errors.

Diangana continued his electric first half. He twisted Max Aarons inside out and one sharp cross was palmed away by Krul.

Home boss Smith satisfied fans by sending for Onel Hernandez to spark his side into life on the hour but it was only Albion that looked like scoring.

Molumby enjoyed another tireless afternoon in the middle of the park and almost crowned an excellent display with what would've been a fine goal.

Diangana and Pieters combined well down the left and a low cross was pulled back for the Irishman whose decent hit span just wide of the far post.

Soon after one of Albion's full debutants Thomas-Asante almost capped a milestone afternoon with a goal. The frontman had at times been isolated but played his role well and came alive in the box on this occasion, as he cut in on to his right foot and flashed a fine effort agonizingly wide of the far post.

Frustratingly for Albion, three minutes later the hosts were level.

There was more than an element of controversy about the goal as the Canaries benefitted from a hugely fortunate ricochet.

After Josh Sargent's strike deflected wide, Bruce's men failed to deal with a corner that was eventually struck by Pukki from the edge of the box - however only a big deflection off full-back Byram six yards out sent the ball beyond Button.

Albion appealed instantly as it appeared the ball cannoned off Byram's arm, rather than his chest as suggested by the hosts. Referee Bramall consulted his assistant and the pair awarded the goal. The misfortune was symptomatic of the rut the Baggies are in.

The visitors, to their credit, responded brilliantly and went on the front foot looking to re-establish their lead.

An open game broke out as the clock ticked beyond 20 and 15 minutes remaining. Both Norwich and Albion defenders made some terrific recovery challenges to keep a point in tact. Button held on well from sub Kieran Dowell.

Albion continued with their tireless display. Livermore, Molumby and Pieters in particular impressing. Neither side could carve out a telling late chance despite numerous Albion set-pieces.

Both had to make do with a point that suited Albion more but still doesn't help their Championship standing. A standing ovation from the away end, however, definitely highlight the much-needed response.

Teams

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Omabamidele, Hanley (c), Byram; McLean, Nunez (Dowell, 78); Sargent, Ramsey (Cantwell, 88), Sara (Hernandez, 60); Pukki.

Subs not used: McGovern, Gibson, Hugill, Sinani.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Button; Furlong, O'Shea, Townsend, Pieters; Livermore (c), Molumby (Phillips, 90+2); Wallace, Swift, Diangana (Reach, 88); Thomas-Asante (Grant, 78).

Subs not used: Palmer, Gardner-Hickman, Kelly, Yokuslu.

Attendance: 26,303