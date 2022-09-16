Ben Foster reveals West Brom team mate Boaz Myhill's advice in Newcastle United transfer approach

Boaz Myhill and Ben Foster (AMA)

The former Baggies stopper, 39, has been out of contract since leaving Watford at the end of last season.

And he remained without a club despite offers until Newcastle United came calling last week due to injuries in the goalkeeping department.

However, after considering the move Foster decided to turn it down and announced he would be retiring from the game.

Foster took to his popular podcast, Fozcast, to explain how the situation unfolded and how it involved two former West Brom figures, including Myhill, with the pair remaining friends since their Albion days.

Foster explained: "I needed to ring people and ask and talk to people so I rung my mate Boaz Myhill because he's a sensible lad, similar to me he is family orientated.

"So I thought he will get me, so I rang and explained I've had an offer from a club my head is spinning, I don't know what to do.

"He just started laughing down the phone, laughing his head off!

"He said, Fozzie, you are 39 years old, oh my god, this is ridiculous. I said I know but can I have some advice please?

"He then said, I know you, and if you are willing to live away from your family for four, five nights a week, do it.

"But I know you, and I don't think you can do that, four hours away from my family for nine months."

After some deliberation Foster then made the call to turn down Newcastle - which involved calling up former Albion Technical Director Dan Ashworth, now in the role at the Magpies.

And Foster couldn't have spoken more highly of the ex Albion guru, adding: "He said, are we all good Fozzie?

"I said I've got bad news, I can't sign. I'm so sorry, I can't move away from my family and all that stuff.

"And you know what, Dan Ashworth is a top man anyway, if any club in the country had him they would flourish, he is like the gold standard.

"He was so sound about it, he said Fozzie, it was a tough call to make, I really appreciate you doing it, if you rang the next day when medicals were booked we would have been stitched up but fair play to you.

And that then led to Foster calling time on his long playing career, that has seen him win domestic honours and represent his country.

However, despite officially retiring, he hasn't closed the door on potentially playing across the Atlantic one day.

He added: "Off the back of that I made my call, I knew it was time because if I am turning down that offer, it doesn't get any better.