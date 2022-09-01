Strikers: How West Brom's last 20 new forwards fared at The Hawthorns

Victor Anichebe of West Bromwich Albion & Brown Ideye of West Bromwich Albion.

So far Brandon Thomas-Asante has arrived to bolster Albion's front line - but Steve Bruce wants more.

Ahead of a potential move here is a look at how the last 20 strikers who have signed for Albion have done at The Hawthorns.

Daryl Dike

He was talked about for months, came in and broke down straight away. So far Dike is yet to complete a league game for Albion, he's come off the bench in two of the games and started the other but came off injured.

He broke down in training again last month - a tough one for the player and club to take

Andy Carroll

After Dike was ruled out in January, Albion went to the free agent list and turned to Carroll who had done well for Reading earlier in the season.

Carroll became a favourite, scoring three goals in 15 games before being released.

Jordan Hugill

Came in to back up Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson. Worked hard but scored once, missed a number of sitters and left the club for another loan in January, where he netted on debut for Cardiff City.

Mbaye Diagne

Brought in to score the goals that would keep Albion up. Netted three times in 16 games, which wasn't enough to help them stay up. Was remembered for being caught offside all the time, but was liked by Albion fans despite not playing in front of them.

Karlan Grant

Gets his share of stick but has been a hit. Scored important goals last season after not netting enough in the top flight. His goals will be key again this season.

Callum Robinson

Split the Albion fans during his time - but did score important goals. Netted in the promotion game over QPR - and scored memorable goals in the 5-2 win over Chelsea.

Ken Zohore

Probably one of the biggest flops the club has ever signed. £9 million and it just never worked. Credit to him, he scored a couple of key goals in the 19/20 campaign - but never got going.

Charlie Austin

Came to the club under Slaven Bilic and netted 11 times that season. He scored some crucial penalties and winners, and contributed - but was never fancied in the top flight and went on loan after just seven games.

Dwight Gayle

The last signing up top who was a major, major hit. On loan for the season he bagged 24 times but it ended badly as he was sent off in the play off semi final. Linked every summer since before joining Stoke.

Daniel Sturridge

When it was announced it had potential to be a big move. But the former Liverpool man just could not get fit - and left the club after his loan spell.

Oliver Burke

Up there with Zohore as a flop. Came in, had blistering pace but never did anything to excite. Had a number of loan spells before heading to Sheffield United in a swap deal for Callum Robinson.

Jay Rodriguez

After a long pursuit Albion got their man. Had a good season as Albion went down but scored 22 goals the following year to fire Albion to the play offs before leaving the club.

Zhang Yuning

Signed for the club for £6 million but never played a game. Went on loan to Werder Bremen and again, never played. Has got his career back on track in China. Bizarre signing.

Hal Robson-Kanu

Arguably one of the best free agents Albion have had. Never scored a bucket load of goals - but scored vital goals and was a key part of Albion's 19/20 promotion side.

Salomon Rondon

Came in for big money and was a hit with most fans. But he didn't quite light the club up with a load of goals. He netted 28 in around 100 games - before he left for Newcastle.

Brown Ideye

Has to go down as a flop. Didn't get off to the best start, then had a flurry where he scored a few goals but it petered out and he departed after two seasons.

Georgios Samaras

Signed during the Alan Irvine summer. Played eight times, didn't score - the less said the better.

Victor Anichebe

The big Everton front man arrived at the club and fans had hopes he could deliver. Scored some big goals, including a cup strike at Birmingham but it was never a match made in heaven. Netted just nine times in 63 games.

Nicolas Anelka

A coup when it happened with the French forward arriving from China. But left under a cloud after two goals in 12 games - and was certainly an episode to forget.

