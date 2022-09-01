Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Exclusive: West Brom in race for Fulham loan midfielder Josh Onomah

By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Albion are interested in a loan move for Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah, it is understood.

Josh Onomah playing for Fulham against Albion. The midfielder is a loan target of Steve Bruce's (AMA)
Josh Onomah playing for Fulham against Albion. The midfielder is a loan target of Steve Bruce's (AMA)

The Baggies are battling interest from fellow Championship clubs, including Queens Park Rangers, for the 25-year-old's services.

Onomah, a former Tottenham youth product, has previously had a loan spell with Steve Bruce at Villa before joining Fulham on a permanent deal in 2019.

Should Albion win the race for the box-to-box midfielder it will be a third spell working together as Onomah also played under Bruce on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

He has made 54 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, including 11 in the Premier League.

Bruce is keen to bolster his midfield having allowed Alex Mowatt to leave on loan for Middlesbrough. Albion were beaten to the loan signing of Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri by Blues.

Albion are keen on another forward, a midfielder and a defensive recruit on deadline day, which ends at 11pm.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News