Steve Bruce reveals Callum Robinson injury blow and says West Brom had no offers

Callum Robinson has picked up a hamstring injury. Pic: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images.

Robinson was absent from Albion's squad in last night's 1-1 draw at Wigan and the boss revealed afterwards he had picked up a muscle issue.

The Republic of Ireland international joins Daryl Dike and Semi Ajayi, who limped off last night with a concerning ankle and knee injury, in the Albion treatment room.

While Robinson missed out on the matchday 18 at the DW Stadium, there was a return for Matty Phillips, who was ill for Saturday's draw at Huddersfield, as well as a surprise inclusion after injury on the bench for Kenneth Zohore, the centre-forward who Bruce has said is free to exit The Hawthorns.

"He's got a bit of a knock, a bit of a hamstring, he had a scan today," Bruce said of Robinson following his side's 1-1 draw.

"We don't think it's too serious, at all, but unfortunately we've picked up an injury.

"We'll see how it is before the weekend but it's not great."

Robinson, 27, has been the subject of a speculation of an Albion exit two years after joining the club on a permanent basis.

It is believed the attacker is of interest to his former club Preston, where he spent three years between 2016 and 2019.

With just over a day-and-a-half left of the transfer window, however, Bruce insists Albion have not been approached with a formal offer for Robinson's services.

He revealed: "There's been a lot of speculation about a lot of players.

"I've said since day one there's going to be a lot of turnaround, or whatever there's going to be.