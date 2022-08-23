EFL Cup: Derby 0-1 West Brom - Report

Haydon Roberts of Derby County and Ethan Ingram of West Bromwich Albion during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Derby County and West Bromwich Albion at Pride Park Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Louie Sibley's 15th-minute strike was the difference between the two sides - who made 17 changes from league action between them - on a low-key evening to forget for the visitors.

Albion created their fair share of presentable chances in an even and competitive first half but found the second period a struggle against a gutsy and busy Rams side.

Few of Steve Bruce's squad options gave their prospects much of a boost as hopes for a League Cup adventure went up in smoke for another season - not that the Baggies hierarchy will mind too much with an incessant schedule ahead.

As in the last round against Sheffield United, Bruce opted to make 10 changes from his league side who thrashed five goals beyond Hull on Saturday.

Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion and Jason Knight of Derby County during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Derby County and West Bromwich Albion at Pride Park Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Only Dara O'Shea remained from the weekend's victory as the Baggies boss again offered his squad an opportunity to impress - while wrapping his first-team regulars in cotton wool.

Ethan Ingram, Albion's academy right-back, made just a second senior appearance and first since the 6-0 League Cup mauling by Arsenal last season.

Fellow youngsters Zac Ashworth and Reyes Cleary were given another start in the competition, with Taylor Gardner-Hickman given the nod in midfield.

But a strong bench, like against the Blades where Karlan Grant was the substitute goal hero, showed Bruce had half an eye on progression. Okay Yokuslu and Conor Townsend were given nights off.

The Rams were relegated to League One last season after heavy financial and ownership problems and Liam Rosenior's side have opened up with two wins, two draws and a defeat from their opening five games in the third tier.

Derby made seven changes from the side that drew 0-0 at Fleetwood on Saturday, a second consecutive league stalemate.

Their side featured familiar names Craig Forsyth, Sibley and summer signing David McGoldrick, with stacks of Championship experience on an eye-catching bench.

Louie Sibley of Derby County (out of frame) scores a goal to make it 1-0 past Alex Palmer of West Bromwich Albion during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Derby County and West Bromwich Albion at Pride Park Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It was a lively start as Albion, wearing their new red third kit for the first time, might have fallen behind inside 20 seconds but Lewis Dobbin, on loan from Everton, dragged wide.

Gardner-Hickman was busy early on and pressed to win possession for Cleary, who helped on smartly to Callum Robinson, but his low strike was saved by Joe Wildsmith.

Ashworth made a key block as Derby broke, but opposite full-back Ingram struggled with some loose touches and passes.

Robinson dragged another effort wide across goal but the hosts led on 15 minutes through the classy Sibley.

The academy graduate worked space outside the box and guided an accomplished left-footed finish into the corner beyond Alex Palmer.

Matty Phillips headed an excellent chance at Wildsmith from Cleary's fine cross inside half hour.

McGoldrick, a Premier League player with Sheffield United last season, was a constant menace and threat to Albion's backline.

A derby injury took the sting out of the visitors' play but Cleary might have done better from a tight angle having proven too strong for his Rams defender. The lively Jason Knight then shot at Palmer from distance at Palmer.

Only a good tip over from Palmer from the impressive Sibley stopped Albion being further behind at the interval.

Haydon Roberts of Derby County and Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Derby County and West Bromwich Albion at Pride Park Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Bruce sent one teen academy player Tom Fellows for another, Ingram, who endured a difficult first half in which he was targeted by the Rams. Gardner-Hickman dropped to full-back with Phillips shifting into midfield.

Dobbin was bright for Derby and flashed an effort just wide across goal after a surging run. McGoldrick was once more a threat as his stinging drive rose a few feet over.

Albion's second period was disjointed at times and Derby - managed by Bruce's former player Rosenior - were well on top.

The Baggies did forge a decent double chance at the mid-point of the second half, though, from Wildsmith's initial poor clearance as Robinson saw another effort kept out by the goalkeeper and Phillips volleyed over from a subsequent Livermore pass.

Bruce sent for the cavalry moments later with Grant, Grady Diangana and John Swift all introduced, swiftly followed by Jed Wallace.

Liam Thompson of Derby County and Reyes Cleary of West Bromwich Albion during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Derby County and West Bromwich Albion at Pride Park Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But even Albion's star attackers struggled to provide a much-needed spark for the visitors going forward. Their first dangerous involvement of note was Wallace's cross-shot that stung the midriff of Wildsmith, who was largely untested late on.

Instead it was Palmer down the other end busy. He made a fine parried save to deny Sibley a second and keep his side in it.

Fellows skied Wallace's cross before the latter tested Wildsmith in the final seconds of stoppages but Albion bowed out.

Teams

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Ingram (Fellows, 45), O'Shea, Bartley, Ashworth (Swift, 66); Livermore (c), Gardner-Hickman; Reach, Phillips (Diangana, 66), Robinson (Wallace, 76); Cleary (Grant, 66).

Subs not used: Button, Furlong, Ajayi, Molumby.

Derby County (4-2-3-1): Wildsmith; Oduroh, Forsyth (c), Rooney, Roberts; Smith, Thompson; Knight (Hourihane, 61), Dobbin (Barkhuizen, 66), Sibley (Bird, 86); McGoldrick (Collins, 66).

Subs not used: Loach, Cashin, Stearman, Robinson, Cybulski.

Attendance: 10,638 (2,138 Albion fans)