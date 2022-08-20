West Brom owner Guochuan Lai's son in stands for win over Hull

Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 4-0 from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Hull City at The Hawthorns on August 20, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Lai himself attended his first West Brom game in over three years back in January when Albion took on Cardiff - and was due to attend a match at The Hawthorns at the end of last season.

On Saturday, the son of the Baggies' controlling shareholder was one of the spectators as Steve Bruce's side picked up their first league victory of the season.

He was accompanied by former chief executive Xu Ke, known to Albion fans as Ken - and he was also in the stands for the midweek 0-0 draw with Cardiff City.

Lai's son is not believed to have any involvement over the running of the club - and it is understood he has attended several Albion matches in recent years.

The visits come amid criticism from fans towards Lai after details emerged earlier this summer of a £4.95 million loan the club had made to a company owned by the controlling shareholder, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Albion, who have only paid a fee in one deal this summer due to a tight transfer budget, loaned the money with Lai insisting it will be returned, with £50,000 interest, by December 31, 2022, in time for the January transfer window, after an initial repayment date was moved from September 15.

Alongside the club accounts, issued in June, Lai released a statement explaining the reasons for the loan.

He said: "I will repay the loan in full," he told the club website.

"The news will come as a shock to West Brom fans as it took money out of the club that could have been used for transfers both last summer and this, as the club tries to return to the Premier League.

"The club's annual accounts for the 2020-21 season detail a loan to Wisdom Smart Corporation Limited, a related party to me. Regrettably, the Covid-19 pandemic saw my international businesses suffer, particularly those in the hospitality and entertainment sector, which experienced an almost complete closure for long periods, and in March 2021 I received a loan from the football club," said Lai.

"The upturn in the global economy has brought with it greater positivity and I can confirm I will repay the loan in full, with interest, by the end of the current calendar year and the funds will be available to the club during the January 2023 transfer window.