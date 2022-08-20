West Brom 5-2 Hull - Report

Dara O'Shea of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after Tobias Figueiredo of Hull City scored an own goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Hull City at The Hawthorns on August 20, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Steve Bruce's men were comfortable and impressive 5-2 winners on a wild and memorable afternoon at The Hawthorns that included six second-half goals.

Some of Albion goals, particularly crucial efforts from John Swift and Darnell Furlong to make it 2-0 and 3-0 inside 10 minutes of the second half, were beauties from distance.

The hosts led 1-0 at half-time via a Callum Elder own goal, a lead that Albion had deserved after a decent first 45 minutes as it cannoned in off the unlucky defender.

But the floodgates opened after the break through Swift and Furlong before Karlan Grant added a fourth from the spot and captain Dara O'Shea turned in late on with a fifth.

Hull striker Oscar Estupinan struck a brace to make it 4-1 and 5-2 but the points were already long secured for Albion on what was billed as an important afternoon to get off the mark in the Championship.

Bruce's men would have busted coupons this afternoon as few around the country would have predicted a 5-2 home victory with Shota Arveladze's side arriving with their tails up and without a defeat - while for the Baggies it was a case of searching for that important first league victory.

Oscar Estupinan of Hul City and Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Hull City at The Hawthorns on August 20, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It came in remarkable style. Albion were impressive going forward, particularly in a mad second half and were clear deserved winners against a good side on a day that hopefully proves a spark for the campaign and provides lift off for what is to come.

Bruce elected to bring Jayson Molumby back into his midfield alongside Okay Yokuslu.

That meant captain Jake Livermore dropped to the bench in Albion's only change from the 0-0 home draw against Cardiff in midweek.

Defender O'Shea took the captain's armband in place of Livermore.

The Baggies boss opted to stick with the same front four, with Jed Wallace, Swift, Grady Diangana and Grant again trusted to make the difference.

Visitors Hull could scarcely have arrived with a better feelgood factor at the MKM Stadium.

The new-look Tigers, now under former Rangers man Arveladze, are enjoying the fruits of a Turkish takeover and some exciting summer additions.

Tobias Figueiredo of Hull City scores an own goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Hull City at The Hawthorns on August 20, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

They arrived in the Black Country unbeaten from four league games and second in the early table, with two 2-1 victories and two draws.

The visitors were, however, struck with unavailability with new Iranian attacking star Allahyar Sayyadmanesh sidelined with injury and midfield general Jean Michael Seri, also a summer recruit, missing with injury. Randell Williams was drafted in.

Hull named recent signing Ryan Woods, the former Shrewsbury, Brentford, Blues and Stoke midfielder who hales from Norton Canes, among their substitutes.

City saw most of the ball inside the first five minutes and the game's first opening came the way of their mercurial new signing Ozan Tufan's stinging half-volley from distance well held by David Button.

Albion responded and it didn't take Bruce's men long to gain control and start to look threatening - once more it came through the likely source of Diangana.

His whipped first-time cross from the left was inches from Grant's attempted header before the Albion striker managed to bundle his defender off the ball before a poor pass was unable to pick out the unmarked Molumby in the box.

Hull almost broke to devastating effect as Button was forced to bat away an effort from left-back Callum Elder after a lively Diangana had raced back to get a crucial interception from Benjamin Tetteh's pass.

Albion were boosted as Tufan, who had been clutching his hamstring from early on, limped off to be replaced by Woods for an early debut.

Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 3-0 during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Hull City at The Hawthorns on August 20, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It was Elder on superb form defensively next as the full-back cleared from a crowded penalty box after Conor Townsend's fine delivery.

Furlong was busy but spurned a glorious chance on half hour after Grant's shot was blocked and fell the way of the right-back. He was initially in space but quickly closed down and the first-time shot ballooned off target.

Wallace's deep cross picked out Diangana who helped over the top as Albion tried to turn the screw.

Button had to be alive to make a quality stop 10 minutes before the break. Woods' incisive through pass set Estupinan clear and the Colombian's first-time effort was parried on to his own crossbar by the keeper as the hosts were let off the hook.

And a couple of minutes later the Baggies made it tell by edging ahead.

Furlong delivered an accurate first-time delivery into a packed Tigers penalty box and, after a deflection or two, the ball cannoned into unfortunate left-back Elder and flashed beyond keeper Matt Ingram.

Nobody wearing blue or white quite knew how it had gone in but they didn't care as they celebrated breaking the deadlock. Furlong had said in recent days Albion needed a ball to bounce in off somebody's backside to get them up and running.

Bruce's men might have had another one before the break, with Hull on the ropes. Another good cross was expertly cushioned back by Yokuslu into the path of Grant, who looked set to convert from six yards but for captain Lewie Coyle's vital interception.

The impressive Furlong wanted a penalty given just before the break after colliding with Jacob Greaves. Molumby was another who had caught the eye in the first period, showing attacking intent to break lines.

Albion deserved their half-time lead despite clear-cut chances being few and far between.

But few could have truthfully imagined the quality that would light up The Hawthorns 10 minutes into the second half as Bruce's side made it two and then three - in some style.

Diangana was once more provider after a run and pass, but full credit goes to Swift, who powered in a fine low strike with his supposed weaker left foot from around 22 yards.

It was a brilliantly controlled yet powerful strike and a crucial second to pave the way for what was to follow.

The third, 10 minutes into the second period, was the best of the lot.

A Swift free-kick from just outside the box was parried by Ingram. Albion recycled it well with a ball across the box before it eventually dropped the way of Furlong some 25 yards out to the right.

The Baggies man took a touch to composure himself before he rifled a fierce strike out of Ingram's reach and into the far corner. It was a plum strike and his first goal since December 2020, another top goal away at Newcastle in one of Slaven Bilic's final games.

That was very much game over but there was still more to come from a purring Albion side knocking it around at will in front of a raucous Hawthorns crowd.

Hull threatened after the hour as Williams' deflected strike from distance looped Button and struck his crossbar for the second time of the afternoon.

Diangana was denied after stinging the palms of Ingram following a mazy Ajayi run before Albion had the chance for a fourth 20 minutes from time as Townsend was tripped by Coyle.

Grant kept his cool to slot into the right corner for his third goal of the season in all competitions.

John Swift of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 2-0 during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Hull City at The Hawthorns on August 20, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Bruce changed things around by introducing Callum Robinson and Matty Phillips before Hull got themselves on the scoresheet through Estupinan's first via a tap-in from Benjamin Tetteh's low delivery for a small blot on Albion's copybook.

The hosts were still in full control and were inches from a fifth after Diangana turned Coyle inside out before he cracked the near post with his right foot. The winger deserved a goal.

A couple more changes included a huge roar as Taylor Gardner-Hickman was introduced as a late substitute.

Albion chalked up a fifth five minutes from time as the goals continued to flow in a relentless second half. Sub Phillips' delivery from the right was bundled home by skipper for the day O'Shea. It was scruffy but nobody cared.

Hull's Colombian striker Estupinan completed his second brace of the season already with a second as the clocked ticked 90, after once more being played in by Tetteh to finish beyond Button, but the three points had long since been secured as Albion got off and running with that first win in some style.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Button; Furlong (Phillips, 74), Ajayi, O'Shea (c), Townsend; Molumby, Yokuslu (Robinson, 74); Wallace, Swift (Livermore, 83), Diangana (Gardner-Hickman, 84); Grant (Reach, 84).

Subs not used: Palmer, Bartley.

Hull City (4-2-3-1): Ingram; Coyle (c), Greaves, Figueiredo, Elder; Jones, Slater; Williams (Covil, 86), Tufan (Woods, 21), Tetteh; Estupinan.

Subs not used: Baxter, Cannon, McLoughlin, C Jones, Mills.

Attendance: 22,003 (1,130 Hull fans)