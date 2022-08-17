West Brom 0-0 Cardiff - Report

Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion and Andy Rinomhota Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City at The Hawthorns on August 17, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

As they have been in other games so far, Albion were the dominant side in the first period - with Jake Livermore, Conor Townsend and Karlan Grant all carving out good chances to put the Baggies in front.

But they were less frequent in the second period - with Semi Ajayi's late header as close as they came as the frustration of not being able to convert the chances they are creating were evident once again.

Report

Steve Bruce said prior to the game he would be having to make changes to his starting line-ups earlier than usual this season - due to the tightly packed schedule.

It was just the one change from the trip to Blackburn, however, it was a big one, as Okay Yokuslu was given his second full debut in midfield alongside Livermore - with Jayson Molumby dropping to the bench.

And it didn't take the Turk long to show what he is going to bring to the Albion midfield - as he linked the play well with Bruce's side enjoying an early spell of possession.

Then after just ten minutes the visitors were dealt a blow - as full back Jamilu Collins was forced off with an injury to be replaced by Callum O'Dowda.

Like they have done under Steve Morison's stewardship, Cardiff were attempting to play out from the back - but numerous times in the opening 20 minutes Albion pressed them high, won the ball back and created decent chances.

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion shoots during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City at The Hawthorns on August 17, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

After turning over possession Jed Wallace broke down the right and cut it back for Livermore - but the skipper's rasping drive was palmed behind by Ryan Alsop - before Grady Diangana twisted and turned and hung up an inviting cross for Townsend who could only head over at the back post.

Albion were on the front foot and you got the feeling it might just be a matter of time before they broke the deadlock.

A clever dinked free kick from John Swift found Ajayi whose header back into the danger zone was cleared - and minutes later the playmaker's delicious through ball for Karlan Grant saw the striker just beaten to the ball by Allsop.

Mahlon Romeo then had Cardiff's first sighter at goal but it was Albion having the more joy in the attacking third and much of it was coming from Yokuslu winning the ball high up the pitch.

Five minutes before the break he robbed Cardiff of possession yet again and fed in Grant - but the striker cut inside before lashing way wide of the mark.

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion is surrounded during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City at The Hawthorns on August 17, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

For all Albion's attacking pressure they almost suffered a sucker punch before the break. A move down the right saw the ball worked to Sheyi Ojo who curled the ball beyond David Button but also beyond the post.

Aside from that glimpse at goal from Cardiff, Albion finished the half strong - as Wallace drove forward and tested Allsopp but the interval brought around a similar feeling to last week - with fans questioning how Albion haven't scored.

Bruce opted for a change at the break as Molumby replaced Livermore with Ajayi taking the armband - and just minutes into the half the Nigerian headed a Wallace corner wide of the mark.

Cardiff then went close through their danger man Ojo, who curled just wide of the mark.

Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City at The Hawthorns on August 17, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Much like at Blackburn, summer signing Swift had seen little of the ball all evneing but he linked up well with Diangana on the hour - playing a neat one two before firing just over from the edge of the box.

Moments later the former Reading came off as part of a double substitute alongside Wallace, as Bruce threw on Matty Phillips and Callum Robinson in an attempt to unpick the Cardiff lock.

Ajayi saw a header from a Phillips corner easily gathered by Allsop - with Albion really struggling to cut Cardiff open as much as they did in the first half.

Grant made way for Adam Reach late in the game - a change that underlined the desperate need for a new striker.

Dara O'Shea of West Bromwich Albion and Max Watters Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City at The Hawthorns on August 17, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The only Albion striker on the pitch, Robinson, then almost carved out a winner as the clock hit 90 as his cross was met by Ajayi - but Allsop scrambled across to push the header behind.

It was another frustrating evening at The Hawthorns as they wait for a first win goes on - as does the wait for someone who can turn Albion's chances into goals.

Albion: (4-2-3-1) - Button, Furlong, Ajayi, O'Shea, Townsend, Yokuslu, Livermore (Molumby 46), Wallace (Phillips 68), Swift (Robinson 68), Diangana, Grant (Reach 83)

Subs not used: Palmer. Gardner-Hickman, Bartley

Cardiff City: (4-3-3) - Allsop; Romeo, Ng, Simpson, Collins (O'Dowda 10) ,Wintle, Rinomhota, Ralls, (Sawyers 64) Ojo (Colwill 75), Watters (Etete 64), Philogene (Harris 75)

Subs not used: Alnwick, Denham,

Attendance: 21,820