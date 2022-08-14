West Brom boss Steve Bruce hopeful of signing striker in coming days

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park on August 14, 2022 in Blackburn, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies saw their unbeaten start to the season end yesterday at early Championship leaders Blackburn, who prevailed 2-1.

Bruce's visitors were able to name sole fit striker Karlan Grant in their starting XI at Ewood Park after he shook off a back problem - but Grant remains the only senior option available given injuries to Daryl Dike and Kenneth Zohore.

Bruce was once more left to bemoan his side's lack of a cutting edge as the visitors spurned a couple of decent chances to lose to two well-taken Rovers efforts from distance.

Asked about the club's hunt for a new striker, and whether one might be recruited for Wednesday's home clash against Cardiff, Bruce replied: "Erm, ask me in a couple of days!

"I'm hopeful, we're hopeful.

"We're trying, we're having to because the club has been unfortunate. We've got two big number 9s who have had a series of awful injuries which has been difficult. Especially the one to Dike."

He added on Blackburn's strikes either side of half-time through Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher: "You're as good as your ones up the pitch. They showed their quality today. They're good players, the two of them, at this level. They're two great finishes."

Albion pushed for an equaliser after Grady Diangana's deflected strike on the hour but left empty-handed.

Bruce revealed the decision to let midfielder Alex Mowatt depart on loan to Championship rivals Middlesbrough was taken with an eye on freeing up funds in the striker search.

He said Albion's priorities changed with last week's news Dike would miss a couple of months due to a thigh tear.

Mowatt came on for his Boro debut yesterday in their 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.

The manager said: "When I came to the club I thought we're a little bit same in the middle of the pitch.

"Obviously sometimes you have to balance the books a little bit too, it enables me now to do something else.

"I wish Alex the best of luck, I really, really enjoyed working with him, he's a great lad and great pro.

"But we're alright for his type in the middle of the pitch and that's the reason why we've let him go, to free up somebody else."

"That's how unfortunate we are, that our priority is changed.