West Brom looking at move for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis

By Jonny Drury

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has revealed Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis is a potential option to solve the club's striker crisis.

Keinan Davis in action for Nottingham Forest last season
Albion were hit with a blow earlier this week when it was confirmed £7 million January signing Daryl Dike had suffered another injury set back.

The Baggies boss has now revealed Dike is set to spend two months on the sidelines with a thigh tear - forcing the club to go back into the transfer market for a striker.

Earlier this summer Albion were linked with a potential loan move for Villa forward Cameron Archer - but now it has emerged that could move for his team mate Davis.

The 24-year-old scored five times in 21 appearances on loan at Nottingham Forest last season - and when asked about Davis after the 1-0 EFL Cup win over Sheffield United, the Baggies boss admitted he was 'an option'.

He said: “I will never mention names but I know Keinan very well.

“We've been put in a situation we didn't want to be on in but we’ll look at the market and see what's available. He's an option, we’ll see where we get with it”

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

