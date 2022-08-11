West Brom looking at move for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis

Keinan Davis in action for Nottingham Forest last season

Albion were hit with a blow earlier this week when it was confirmed £7 million January signing Daryl Dike had suffered another injury set back.

The Baggies boss has now revealed Dike is set to spend two months on the sidelines with a thigh tear - forcing the club to go back into the transfer market for a striker.

Earlier this summer Albion were linked with a potential loan move for Villa forward Cameron Archer - but now it has emerged that could move for his team mate Davis.

The 24-year-old scored five times in 21 appearances on loan at Nottingham Forest last season - and when asked about Davis after the 1-0 EFL Cup win over Sheffield United, the Baggies boss admitted he was 'an option'.

He said: “I will never mention names but I know Keinan very well.