West Brom's Daryl Dike misses Watford clash due to thigh injury

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The US international has endured a tough year since signing for the club - after he picked up a hamstring injury during his first start back in January.

He returned to action in pre-season - and netted in wins over Northampton Town and Hertha Berlin.

The forward came off the bench in the opening game against Middlesbrough - however he will missed their clash with Watford after picking up an injury in training.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce confirmed before the game that the 22-year-old has had a scan and the club are awaiting the results.