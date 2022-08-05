Hotshot Reyes Cleary pens new Albion deal to 2024

Exciting Albion academy product has penned his first professional deal with the club. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The highly-rated 18-year-old striker has extended his stay at The Hawthorns until 2024 after an impressive goalscoring campaign in the youth set-up last term.

Cleary, who only turned 18 in April, is one of the star products of the current Baggies academy and according to reports has been in-demand both domestically and abroad this summer.

But Cleary, whose scholarship deal ran until December this year, has penned professional terms as he continues his eye-catching progression.

After uncertainty surrounding his future, the talented frontman has committed himself to the club where he has made significant steps in his development.

The teenager netted 35 goals last season during involvement with various youth sides, scoring at a regular rate for the club's under-18s and likewise with the under-23s, who went on claim the PL2 Cup over Wolves.