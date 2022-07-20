West Brom's Steve Bruce tells Preston to 'put their money where their mouth is' in Callum Robinson pursuit

STEVENAGE, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion applauds the travelling West Bromwich Albion Fans at the end of the match at The Lamex Stadium on July 9, 2022 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Throughout the summer transfer window the Republic of Ireland international has been linked with a move away from The Hawthorns.

And Preston have emerged as a likely destination - with North End boss Ryan Lowe admitting they are keen on the forward, who has enjoyed multiple spells at Deepdale previously.

Media reports in the North West have suggest a deal is close for the striker to make the move, potentially on loan, but as far as Bruce is concerned they need to cough up to get the deal done.

He said; "I keep hearing the rumblings but there is nothing to really report on it.

"They can make as much noise as they want but what they have got to do is put their money where their mouth is."

Robinson hasn't featured in the last two matchday squads for Albion since being taken off early against Northampton with a knock - and Bruce provided an update on the injury.