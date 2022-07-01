West Brom unveil retro 2022/3 home kit

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The kit takes inspiration from the famous knitted kit worn by club legends including Cyrille Regis, Tony Brown, Bryan Robson, with italic WBA lettering replacing the club badge.

It was designed by a group of fans from the Albion Assembly, who linked up with the Baggies’ retail team and manufacturer Puma.

The club’s traditional blue and white stripes incorporate jagged edges, as seen on the original.

Lifelong Baggies fan and Albion Assembly member Carl Burkitt said: “My first season as a Baggie was 1978, what a team and what a shirt. I really hope the shirt is received well by all the fans, whatever their age.

“However long you have been a Baggie, the original shirt design of the late ‘70s is iconic, not just with Baggies fans but throughout football. Wear it with pride and enjoy everyone.”

