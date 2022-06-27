Former West Brom striker Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar

West Bromwich Albion's Charlie Austin celebrates scores his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 28, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Cardiff. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The 32-year-old left Queens Park Rangers in the summer - and was linked with a host of clubs.

And he has decided to leave English football for a new challenge in Australia.

"I'm delighted to be joining Brisbane Roar," said Austin.

"To play abroad is something I've always wanted to do and when the opportunity came up to join this club I was looking to explore it.

"I met the gaffer Warren in London and he sold me the project of the football club and it was one I was excited about!

"I want to help the club get back into the top six and on a personal note score as many goals as possible."

Austin signed for West Brom back in 2019 for a fee believed to be in the region of £4 million - and went on to score 10 goals in 34 league games as Albion were promotion to the Premier League.