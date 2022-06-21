West Brom duo Kenneth Zohore and Kean Bryan in early training camp

Kean Bryan of West Bromwich Albion during the pre-match warm up ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion at Swansea.com Stadium on October 20, 2021 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/WBA FC via Getty Images).

Every member of the Baggies squad is due to fly out to Portimao, in Portugal, for a warm weather training camp on Sunday.

But Bryan and Zohore have already spent time in the country this summer as they work to improve their fitness and impress manager Steve Bruce.

Zohore has struggled to make an impact at The Hawthorns since arriving in a deal worth a potential £8million back in 2019.

And a series of niggling injuries ensured he wasn’t available for selection under Bruce last season.

Neither was Bryan after he picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury in only his third appearance for the club.

But the duo took part in a training camp earlier this month as they bid to return to full fitness.

All Albion’s players – including Zohore and Bryan – will report for the first day of pre-season at the club’s Walsall training base this Thursday.

The squad will spend the next few days undergoing fitness tests.

They will then fly out to Portugal for to Portimao for a 10-day warm-weather training camp on Sunday.

The trip will include a behind-closed-doors friendly against Leyton Orient which will take place on Monday, July 4.