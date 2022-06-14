Notification Settings

Jayson Molumby is raising his West Brom sights

By Joseph MasiWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jayson Molumby says Albion want to achieve big things with the midfielder admitting the players failed to meet the standards expected of them last season.

Jayson Molumby (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The Baggies ended the 2021/22 campaign sitting 10th in the Championship, with manager Steve Bruce eager to overhaul his squad this summer in order to mount a promotion push next year.

One potential addition could have a big impact on Molumby with Albion continuing to hold talks with Leicester as they look to sign Hamza Choudhury on loan.

And while Molumby was pleased with his performances towards the end of last season, he says all the players know they have to do better next year.

“Last season was disappointing for the entire club,” he said.

“We have high expectations at West Brom.

“We are a Championship club that expects to achieve big things.

“Overall I thought I did decently. When I played, I did alright. You need a run of games and I got that towards the end of the season.

“I started to feel that my performances showed that. I was happy with my end to the season but overall, as a club, we have to do better.”

Albion are understood to face competition from Championship rivals Middlesbrough as they continue to hold talks with Leicester about signing Choudhury on loan.

The Foxes are believed to be demanding that any club who signs the midfielder pays a large percentage of his wages.

But with the player wanting to leave and Leicester keen to offload, that percentage could come down the closer it gets to deadline day.

Choudhury started just four Premier League games last season and is keen to leave to get his career back on track.

Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

West Bromwich Albion reporter.

