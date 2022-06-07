Luton's James Bree on West Brom full-back radar

The former Villa man impressed in the Championship for Luton last season and could leave the Hatters as a free agent this summer.
The Express & Star revealed last week the Baggies are in the market for a right-back to compete with Darnell Furlong for a starting spot.
As things stand, Furlong is the only natural right-back in Steve Bruce’s squad.
And it is understood Bree is one of the players Albion are considering as they look to strengthen in that area.
After leaving Villa, Bree has rebuilt his career and is now regarded as one of the best full-backs in the Championship.
The 24-year-old is capable of playing at left-back as well as his preferred position on the right.