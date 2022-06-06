West Brom working on deal for Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City.

The 24-year-old has emerged a prime target for the Baggies as boss Steve Bruce continues his revamp of the playing squad.

Choudhury, a product of Leicester’s academy, played just 12 times in all competitions for the Foxes this season and is again expected to find himself down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium next term.

Though a loan move to The Hawthorns appears most likely, it is possible he could join on a permanent deal should the clubs agree a fee.

Choudhury, a former England under-21 international, was previously a target for the Baggies during Sam Allardyce’s reign as manager, while Bruce also tried to take him to Newcastle when he was in charge at St James’s Park.

With funds relatively tight at The Hawthorns, the Albion boss is working mainly in the free transfer and loan market as he looks to inject more pace and flair into the squad.

Reading playmaker John Swift last month became the club’s first signing of the summer and will officially join when his deal with the Royals expires in July.

Bruce wants between five and six new signings with Millwall forward Jed Wallace is another free agent high on his list of targets. The former Wolves man has several suitors and is expected to make a decision on his future soon.

Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan is also of interest, while Bruce is thought to be keen on adding a right-back to provide competition for Darnell Furlong.

Departures are also expected with Albion willing to sell in order to boost their funds in the market.

"I've got to wheel and deal and beg, borrow and steal and if I have to sell one of them to make the squad bigger or better then I will do that," said Bruce.