Sam Field: Never say never on West Brom

By Joseph Masi

Sam Field says he would never rule out returning to Albion one day – but the midfielder says joining QPR was definitely the right move for his career.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion and Sam Field of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on January 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
A fan favourite, Field joined the Baggies aged seven but left last year to move to Loftus Road.

That move frustrated a lot of Albion supporters who believed the Stourbridge-born star should have been given more opportunities in the first team.

Field, though, says the time had come to move on.

“I think I knew deep down that was me done,” Field said on his departure last season. “It was definitely the right time.

“I couldn’t have gone through another manager saying they weren’t going to play me or if I’d got injured – I don’t think I could have handled it. I don’t think I could have.

“It was a very quick decision. I had been at QPR on loan. I was playing, I was enjoying it. It was almost like ‘why wouldn’t I join?’

“West Brom I have got nothing but fond memories of my time there.

“Some people might say I got treated badly, I didn’t play enough.

“If that was the case, that was the case.

“I enjoyed every moment there and I’m very grateful for everything they did for me because it’s got me where I am now.

“And you never know. Romaine (Sawyers) probably never thought he would have returned but he did. “If it’s the right club at the right time I won’t say no because I’ve got great memories. But I can’t see it happening any time soon, but I’d never say never. I could be back there one day.”

Field, who impressed in 29 appearances for the Hoops last season, now couldn’t be happier at QPR.

“It was the best thing to have happened to me – joining QPR,” the midfielder told the Express & Star’s Baggies Broadcast podcast.

“The mental impact of having the injuries I’d had at Albion had taken it’s toll.

“For both parties it was perfect timing.

“That is no disrespect to Albion. You just know yourself when it’s the right time.”

Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

