West Brom search for full back to push Darnell Furlong

Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Barnsley at The Hawthorns on May 7, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Manager Steve Bruce has said multiple times he wants to make five or six signings this summer.

The boss landed one of his key targets last week when John Swift arrived on a three year deal after he decided to leave Reading.

The Baggies have also held talks with Millwall’s Jed Wallace – another free agent – about a move to The Hawthorns.

Adding pace and more flair to his squad is the number priority for Bruce this summer.

But the Express & Star understands he is also eager to strengthen at right-back.

The boss said towards the end of last season that he believes Dara O’Shea is comfortable in the role.

But his future will primarily be in his preferred position of centre-back.

And Bruce is believed to want to bring in another natural right-back to provide competition for Furlong.

The boss has said he is eager to exploit the free agent market this summer with more players out of contract than ever before due to the coronavirus pandemic. And there are a host talented full-backs out there for the Baggies to consider.

They include former Villa right-back James Bree who finished in the play-offs with Luton last season.