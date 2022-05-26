West Brom sign John Swift on three-year deal

New Albion recruit John Swift

The Express & Star revealed last month the Baggies were one of a host of clubs chasing Swift after he decided to run down his contract at Reading.

Widely regarded as one of the best players in the Championship, the 26-year-old had been linked with a move to Premier League Leeds.

But he has chosen to join Albion much to the delight of manager Steve Bruce.

“I am delighted we have been able to secure a player of John’s quality so early in the summer,” the boss said.

“As a club we identified the need for a creative, attacking player in our midfield, and from our earliest conversations John has been our first choice.

“He has always impressed me as a player, and I am now excited to have him at our disposal next season.”

Albion badly lacked creativity in the middle of the park last season.

And in Swift they have signed a player who can play in the number 10 role and in central midfield.

Despite Reading struggling at the wrong end of the Championship last season, the former Chelsea man managed to score 11 goals and registered 13 assists.

The playmaker is also widely regarded as a set-piece expert.

With funds tight at The Hawthorns, Bruce has made it clear he wants to exploit the free agent market this summer –with Millwall’s Jed Wallace another known target.

The forward has said he will make a decision about his future after his wedding which is taking place in the coming days.

But the 28-year-old is likely to have a good idea about what life is like at The Hawthorns after spending time on holiday recently with Callum Robinson, Alex Mowatt and Sam Johnstone.

Wallace is also friends with Salford striker Matt Smith – with is Bruce's son-in-law.