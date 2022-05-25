Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast: Season 5 Episode 31 - Retained, released and...rest

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Joe Masi and Jonny Drury are back for another episode of the Baggies Broadcast!

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

This week the boys bring you their second to last episode of the series (aside from the guest episodes).

They give a critical analysis of the Joe Masi Media Team win over West Brom, reveal another summer series guest, talk about Albion's released and retained list, and where they are on incomings.

They also answer your questions and discuss a number of other hot Albion topics.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

ADVERTISING

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News