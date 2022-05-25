Baggies Broadcast: Season 5 Episode 31 - Retained, released and...rest

Baggies Broadcast

This week the boys bring you their second to last episode of the series (aside from the guest episodes).

They give a critical analysis of the Joe Masi Media Team win over West Brom, reveal another summer series guest, talk about Albion's released and retained list, and where they are on incomings.

They also answer your questions and discuss a number of other hot Albion topics.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

