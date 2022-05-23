Steve Bruce praises West Brom for season ticket decisions

Steve Bruce (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

While local rivals Wolves and Villa have opted to raise season ticket prices for the 2022/23 campaign, the Baggies have frozen all adult tickets.

And under their 'Next Generation' scheme, Albion have launched a series of initiatives to attract younger supporters.

They include season tickets priced at £23 – £1 a game – for anyone 16 or under, while season tickets for fans aged 17 to 19 are £99.

And Bruce believe Albion's pricing structure is fair and offers value for money.

"I think the club have been realistic and done well on it," Bruce said when asked about season ticket prices.

"It's good value for everybody. The whole scheme is sensible, and it looks inviting for supporters.

"I think the club has done a terrific job. They are not putting prices up, they are bringing back the fan zone as well and letting in kids for a quid.

"We hope ultimately, we can give them something to shout about.

"We have made ourselves pretty clear that there is a big summer ahead when it comes to recruitment. It won't all be done in one summer.

"You have to have time. But we have to improve on what we have done.

"We are not going to accept finishing tenth the Championship like we did last season.

"We have to have a new fresher look about us. And hopefully we can get some deals over the line quickly."

Meanwhile, the Express & Star understands there is no truth in reports linking Albion with Conor Hourihane, Karl Darlow or Elliot Anderson.

Speculation in some papes has claimed the Baggies are interested in signing Villa midfielder Hourihane and Newcastle goalkeeper Darlow.

It was also claimed Albion would like to sign Newcastle youngster Anderson on loan after he impressed during a temporary spell at Bristol Rovers last season.