Matt Clarke and Karlan Grant among West Brom end of season award winners

Matt Clarke of West Bromwich Albion runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City at The Hawthorns on April 23, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Clarke, who joined the club on loan from Brighton last summer, picked up the majority of the vote in the supporter's player of the year category.

He earned over 50 per cent of the vote after turning out 32 times for the club this season.

Clarke said: "I'm absolutely delighted to pick up this award.

"I felt I'd come into the team and done well at the start of the campaign, but to get the injury set back and you obviously never know if you're going to get properly back up to speed.

"Some of the supporters have gone out of their way to vote for me and I take great pride in that. I'd like to thank them for doing so."

Elsewhere, Karlan Grant picked up the players' player of the year award for his 16 goals this season, and he insisted his eyes are now on next season.

He said: "I know I'll have a lot of competition for the top scorer award next year, but that'll just spur me and the rest of the strikers on even more."

In other awards, Alex Mowatt's stunner at Cardiff City was voted goal of the season, while Taylor Gardner-Hickman, one of the standouts for West Brom this season after breaking into the firs team, won young player of the season.