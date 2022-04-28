West Brom's Taylor Gardner-Hickman will be key next season insists Steve Bruce

Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City at The Hawthorns on April 23, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A graduate of the club’s academy, Gardner-Hickman’s performances have been one of the biggest positives in an otherwise dismal season.

The 21-year-old began the campaign as understudy to Darnell Furlong at right wing-back. But he has gone on to put in a number of impressive displays in central midfield.

And Bruce expects him to be even better next year.

“He has done very, very, well for us in midfield,” the boss said when asked how he sees Gardner-Hickman’s role next season.

“His best position is probably full-back, he thinks it is, but he has done well in midfield.

“It’s nice to have somebody who can do a little bit of both.

“I’m just pleased with the impact he’s had and the way he is as a character and a person.

“He’s young. He’s desperately eager to succeed. He is one of our own and that always goes down well.

“He has had a decent start to his career. And we’re looking at big things for next season and if there is anyone else in the academy who can follow his lead.”

Bruce admits Albion need more players who have a similar mentality to Gardner-Hickman.

He wants to do well,” the boss continued. “He’s full of enthusiasm. He’s an Albion supporter. We need some of them. He’ll be great.”

As well as Gardner-Hickman, Bruce believes midfielder Jayson Molumby also has a bright future at The Hawthorns.

The 22-year-old joined the Baggies on loan from Brighton at the start of the season.

But the Express & Star revealed last month he has triggered an appearance-based clause that will lead to the move becoming permanent this summer.

“Molumby is done, it was done weeks ago,” Bruce confirmed.

“The deal kicked in weeks ago so he is our player now.

“He is a young players who has got a lot to learn still.

“But he wants to win. He has got a bit of an attitude which I like.