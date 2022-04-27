Baggies Broadcast: Season 5 Episode 28 - The overhaul will be HUGE

Baggies Broadcast

They also discuss Steve Bruce's demand that West Brom players live within an hour and a half of the training ground - and question whether it is correct or not.

Joe talks about players with lovely soft feet, and also discusses the huge overhaul that Bruce is promising at the Baggies.

And he also brings you some information on season tickets while the pair look at the improvements needed to Albion's matchday experience.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

