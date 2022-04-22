Steve Bruce set to stay on as West Brom boss

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on April 3, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The former Newcastle and Villa chief signed an 18-month deal at The Hawthorns when he replaced the sacked Valerien Ismael as manager back in February.

Since then, though, the 61-year-old has been unable to stop Albion’s slide down the Championship table with the boss having won just four of his 13 games in charge.

That run had led to speculation Bruce may leave at the end of the campaign with the boss having confirmed over the past few weeks he would speak to the board about his future.

Albion’s hierarchy, though, are understood to feel the number one priority this summer is overhauling a squad that has massively underperformed this year.

Bruce has vast experience building teams in the Championship.

And the club believes the knowledge he has built up of the playing staff over the past few months will be crucial when it comes to deciding who should leave and who should stay.

“You can never tell in football but I’ve put all the plans in place and all the conversations I’ve had have been yes,” Bruce said when asked if he will be in charge next season.

“It’s always been my intention to see it through.

“In our job, we know how precarious it is. But that (overhauling the squad) appeals to me, to try and get a squad that is good enough to be at the top end of the division.

“That does appeal to me. I’ve done it before, a few times, so I hope I can do it here.”

Bruce is already making plans to make big changes at The Hawthorns this summer.

“I think it’s fair to say I’ve made my feelings pretty well known that we have got a huge summer ahead,” the 61-year-old continued.

“We have got to play the three games of course we have.

“But it’s a big summer and a lot of work to be done.

“We have already put some plans in place for pre-season.

“I think it’s fair to say a bit of a rebuild has to happen because in the last couple of years we have not been good enough.

“I’ve been here for two or three months and the club is not going to accept being halfway up the division and rightly so.

“All of us haven’t been up to where we should be.

“I am looking forward to the summer and a freshness in and around the club.

“I think the club needs it, I think the supporters need it.

“And I think the players that will remain here need some freshness around the place – there is nothing like four, five, six new players walking through the door.