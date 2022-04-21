West Brom's 2002 promotion heroes - Where are they now?

SOCCER 13WBA v Palace...West Bromwich Albion players celebrate thier promotion to the Premiership after a 2-0 Nationwide Division One victory over Crystal Palace at The Hawthrons, Birmingham Sunday 21st April 2002. PA Photo : David Davies. THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO UNOFFICIAL CLUB WEBSITE USE.

Gary Megson had put a side together on a small budget compared to other clubs in the Nationwide First Division - and Albion's habit of winning 1-0 had taken them back to the big time after decades.

Here is a look back at the side that took them up on that famous final day against Crystal Palace - and where their careers took them after Albion...

Russell Hoult

Houlty, as he was affectionately known by Albion fans, kept clean sheet after clean sheet on the way to promotion that season - and remained at the club for their Premier League campaign and following promotion season. Albion's foundations that season were built on Hoult's displays - and in total he went on to turn out 190 times for the club.

He left for Stoke, before spells with Notts County. He was last in football back in 2012, as a director at Thringstone Miners Welfare.

Phil Gilchrist

Signed by Megson from Leicester - he made one third of a rock solid back three that frustrated defences all season. Alongside Darren Moore and Larus Sigurdsson, the trio would head anything, kick anything, and along with Hoult laid the foundation for the success. He had spells with the likes of Rotherham after Albion, and on retirement from football went to university before working at Ratcliffe College.

Darren Moore

One of the most well known faces from that promotion side - Moore scored one of the decisive goals that took Albion up. A firm fan favourite for that goal, and the following season, he is still held as a legend at the club. He then cut his teeth as a coach, before taking over as interim manager in 2018. Has since managed at Doncaster and now with Sheffield Wednesday.

Larus Sigurdsson

The Icelandic defender was much like his partners - no nonsense. A solid performer who remained at the club in the Premier League - before heading back to Iceland where he finished his career before two spells in management in the country.

Neil Clement

Albion had some top performers that season but Clement was right up there. Signed from Chelsea following a loan spell - he was a mainstay on the left side and scored some important goals that season with his hammer of a left foot. Remained at the club until 2008, but his later years with dogged with injury that forced him to retire. Went on to own race horses post football.

Derek McInnes

Captain fantastic in the middle of the park - the Scot played a big part in a midfield that went through so much work. Scored memorable goals against Man City and Sheffield United - and remained at the club to lead them in the Premier League. Moved on the following season, before a successful career in management both north and south of the border. Currently in charge at Kilmarnock.

Andy Johnson

Like McInnes, a work horse who also put in his fair share of work for the side. Signed from Nottingham Forest in the summer, he was another ever present who helped Albion become resolute and very hard to beat. Another who remained at the club for the coming years - until he signed for Leicester in 2006. Still a fans favourite at The Hawthorns - and is a regular commentator for the club to this day.

Adam Chambers

In what would be his first real full season in the line-up - the one half of the Chambers twins played a major role - turning out 32 times in the league. Making up the midfield trio - they were dogged and resolute in front of a back three with the same traits. Played 13 times the following season, one the season after, before going to have long spells with Leyton Orient and Walsall.

Igor Balis

Earned cult hero status for his late spot kick against Bradford to set up the final day. Came in the season and was a solid performer who just went about his business. Played in the top flight before he retired on medical grounds due to tinnitus. Returned to his native country.

Bob Taylor

Super Bob would have been a Baggies cult hero without that goal against Palace. If fans would have wanted anyone to put the icing on the cake it would have been him. Got his chance in the top flight the season after - before moving on. Turned out for Cheltenham, Tamworth and Kidderminster in his later years before retirement. Remains in the area, a regular at The Hawthorns and universally loved among the fan base.

Danny Dichio

Just weeks after coming in on loan Albion stumped up over £1 million for the Sunderland man and he played an integral role in the strike force that really did have firepower. Started on the final day - and was impressive the following season despite Albion going down. Went out on loan before spells at Preston and Millwall - and ended his career at Toronto. Stepped into coaching with the club and as now assistant at Sacramento Republic.

SUBS

Scott Dobie

Came in as Lee Hughes' replacement and stepped up. Scored vital goals throughout the season on the way to promotion. Scored a handful in the top flight - before chipping in the following season as Albion earned promotion. Bounced around the Football League before finishing at York in 2021.

Jordao

The Portuguese midfielder produced some silky displays during his three years at Albion. Most remembered for his goal against Wolves at Molineux. Departed Albion in 2003 before finishing his career in his native country.

Ruel Fox

The former Spurs and Norwich man played over 55 games for the club in his two years. Played a lesser role in the promotion campaign - before retiring at the end of the season. Coached Montserrat and Whitton United. Returned to run a bar in his hometown of Ipswich in 2008 and in 2012 was working as a personal trainer.

