Nottingham Forest 4-0 West Brom - Player ratings

Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion applauds the travelling support following the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion at City Ground on April 18, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button 6

Tough night when you concede four - but couldn't do much about the goals. Almost got to the penalty but had no chance with Colback's cross come shot.

Dara O'Shea 5

Defensively Albion were poor tonight. When down to ten men after 18 minutes it will always be a tough night for the backline and so it proved.

Kyle Bartley 4

Came back in for Ajayi and never looked comfortable early on. Night just got worse for the backline as the evening wore on.

Matt Clarke 5

Soaked up long spells of pressure when the game was already gone. Tried to play out as usual but with no outlet was always going to be difficult.

Darnell Furlong 3

As bad evenings go, this was up there for Furlong. Booked on 14, second yellow and sent off four minutes later. When your arm goes up in the area you will always run the risk of a yellow.

Conor Townsend 4

Back into the side at full back. Tried to get forward early on but after the red card and goal difficult to show any attacking intent.

Jake Livermore 5

Run the risk of getting sent off when going up to the ref and fourth official. Battled but a difficult evening.

Alex Mowatt 4

A bad night for the midfielder back in the side. Got knocked off the ball to easily and showed very little.

Adam Reach 5

But back into his midfield and like many players, struggled to make anything happened. Battled.

Karlan Grant 3

Sacrificed after the red card when a change was made - and reacted by throwing his bib on the ground. Poor night.

Andy Carroll 6

As always battled but after the red had very little to work with.

Subs

Taylor Gardner-Hickman 5

Came on after the red. Showed his frustration by firing the ball into the crowd and was lucky to escape with a yellow. Battled but couldn't show his quality.

Jayson Molumby 5