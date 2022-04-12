Matt Clarke could remain at West Brom next season

Matt Clarke of West Bromwich Albion applauds the West Bromwich Albion Fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth at The Hawthorns on April 6, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Clarke moved to The Hawthorns on loan from Brighton in the summer and has gone on to impress in 29 appearances for the Baggies.

The 25-year-old is expected to leave his parent club permanently this summer with Clarke having just 12 months left on his deal with the Seagulls.

The Express & Star understands Albion are keen to resign Clarke for next season. But with the squad in need of a major overhaul, it’s likely they will have to move other central defenders on before they can make their move.

Bruce, though, is a big fan of the former Portsmouth man – with the boss believing he has been Albion’s best player seen he became boss.

And he is planning to sit down and have a chat with the defender about his future.

“He (Clarke) has done really well,” Bruce said.

“He has been, arguably, since I’ve walked through the door – he’s been our best player so I’m really, really, happy for him.

“All those conversations – it’s all about the future. What is going to happen in the future is the big thing and we’ll have those talks.

“We are all playing for our futures. Me too. We still have a lot to do.

“We’re halfway in this division and I know and you know that is not going to be acceptable and rightly so for a club of this stature.”

Alongside Clarke, the majority of Albion fans would also like to see Andy Carroll remain at the club next season – with the striker’s deal also up this summer.

Bruce, though, says at this moment in time everyone is playing for their future.

“We have to be in and around the top of this division,” the boss added.

“If we finish in mid-table that’s not acceptable so we’re all playing for our futures.

“Matt Clarke, Andy Carroll, myself. We’re all playing for our futures.