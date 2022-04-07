West Brom 2-0 Bournemouth - Player ratings

Andy Carroll of West Bromwich Albion applauds the West Bromwich Albion Fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth at The Hawthorns on April 6, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Sam Johnstone 7

Hardly had a save to make all evening. Handling was good, and grabbed an assist for Carroll's goal.

Darnell Furlong 6

Solid display from the full back who hasn't had the best of seasons. Provided the cross that led to Mowatt's opener - and his delivery did cause problems at times.

Matt Clarke 8

One of Albion's better performers this season and showed it again in this one. Accomplished, clever, never flustered and didn't look troubled all evening.

Semi Ajayi 7

Part of the back three that restricted the Cherries to very, very little. Almost had a howler when conceding possession in the second half but Solanke fired over.

Kyle Bartley 7

The odd stray pass and header - but looked solid for the large part and has formed a good partnership with Ajayi and Clarke in reent months.

Conor Townsend 6

Like Furlong, tidy, but was caught out of possession a few times in the second period. Handful of crosses - but delivery not up there with the levels of earlier in the campaign.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman 6

Tenacious again and brings the legs to Albion's midfield three. A relatively quiet evening for the youngster - but a solid display and continues to gain experience as the games go by.

Jake Livermore 8

Led from the front again for Albion, much like he did against Fulham and at Hull in recent wins. Threw his body in front everything, driving Albion forward and almost bagged himself a goal late on.

Alex Mowatt 7

Has had his critics in recent weeks but recovered last night. Took his goal very well, got through an awful lot of work. More like the Mowatt we know can perform at the top level in this league.

Grady Diangana 6

Moved central with Grant injured and Robinson dropped - and showed glimpses of promise. Drove at players, something he hasn't done for a long time.

Andy Carroll 9

No one foresaw Carroll coming in and being Albion's top performer - but the truth is he has been. Never stops working, wins everything in the air, clever, brings others into play, and bagged another goal last night. And he gets back in his area making goal saving headers and tackles. Superb display.

Subs

Jayson Molumby 6

Came on and looked good on the ball, won tackles and drove Albion forward. Had a wild strike at goal late on.

Callum Robinson 6