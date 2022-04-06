Notification Settings

Ex-West Brom boss Ossie Ardiles undergoes heart surgery

By Russell YoullWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Former Albion boss Ossie Ardiles has undergone heart surgery.

Holding a shirt from 1993, member of the West Bromwich Albion promotion winning side, Ossie Ardiles, at The Hawthorns.
The 69-year-old had a procedure earlier this week and is said to be recovering well.

Ardiles guided Albion to promotion from Division Two in 1993 with victory over Port Vale in the play-off final. He had taken over from Bobby Gould a year earlier.

He left the Hawthorns to take over the managerial reins at Tottenham, where he had made 311 appearances as a player, scoring 25 goals, between 1978 and 1988. In that time, he helped Suprs win the FA Cup twice as well as the Uefa Cup.

Ardiles, a member of the Argentina squad which won the 1978 World Cup on home soil, also later had a brief spell as Spurs manager at the start of the 1993/1994 campaign.

