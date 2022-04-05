West Brom open contract talks with Dara O’Shea

Dara O'Shea of West Bromwich Albion applauds the travelling West Bromwich Albion Fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion at Riverside Stadium on February 22, 2022 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 23-year-old, a graduate of the club’s academy, sees his current deal expire in just over 12 months’ time. O’Shea began the current campaign in outstanding form for the Baggies with the centre-back a firm favourite of former boss Valerien Ismael.

But his season was derailed back in September when he suffered an ankle injury while playing for the Republic of Ireland.

That injury, which saw O’Shea break his ankle and sustain ligament damage, kept him sidelined for six months.

And the Dublin-born star has only featured three times since with the Dublin-born star having been on the bench for the last three games.

Nevertheless, O’Shea has still made a big impression on manager Steve Bruce who last month tipped him to be a future Albion captain.

“I like Dara, I think he will be a future captain of this club,” the 61-year-old said previously.

It is understood O’Shea has recently changed his agent as he looks to negotiate a deal that will see him pledge his long-term future to the club.

The Irishman was previously with the Quorum Sports company but has now moved to USM.

Albion are well stocked in the centre-back area with Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Kean Bryan also contracted for next season.

Cedric Kipre has two years remaining on his deal while the club also has high hopes for promising academy graduate Caleb Taylor.