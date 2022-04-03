What channel is Birmingham City vs West Brom? Kick-off time, how to follow and team news

Adam Reach celebrating his last gasp equaliser in the 2-2 draw away to Bristol City

Two wins and two draws from their past four fixtures has given Albion fans a glimmer of hope of being in and around the play-offs come the end of the season, as the final weeks of the league campaign begin.

Steve Bruce will have a realistic outlook on the play-off opportunities, knowing they would have to win most of their remaining eight fixtures.

The start of that final eight run-in is a short trip to St. Andrew's, to face Lee Bowyer's struggling Birmingham City side.

A torrid run of form has seen the Blues slide down the table to 19th place, but are safe with a buffer of 14 points on the teams below them in the relegation places.

Birmingham City have won just once in their last seven games, so the Baggies will see this as an opportunity to get their run-in off victoriously.

West Brom have dominated in games against their local rivals in recent years, going eight games unbeaten in head-to-head fixtures, and the Blues have not actually beaten the Baggies since October 2006.

West Brom were victorious in the reverse fixture 1-0 thanks to Karlan Grant, who has been back amongst the goals after a long goal drought.

What time is Birmingham City vs West Brom?

Birmingham City vs West Brom kicks off at 3pm on Sunday.

Where to follow Birmingham City vs West Brom

The match will not be shown on TV, but it will be available to watch live on WBA TV.

A match pass needs to be purchased for £10 in order to watch the game live.

For those without the match pass, live radio coverage will be available on BBC Radio WM.

Team news

Steve Bruce has announced that he does not expect January signing Daryl Dike to play again this season.

Dike, 21, has played just twice since since signing for the Baggies from Orlando City for £7million in January.

Target man Andy Carroll will be available again after missing the draw away to Bristol City last time out, and Sam Johnstone should be back after pulling out of the England squad due to illness.

Lee Bowyer will be without George Friend, whilst Troy Deeney has returned to training and striker Lyle Taylor is back and should be fit to play.

Next fixture