West Brom pay out more than £4 million in agents fees

Only one other Championship club has spent more in agents fees than West Brom over the last year - according to new figures released by the FA.

The Hawthorns (Getty)

Every year the FA releases figures of all cash payments made to intermediaries and gents by Premier League and EFL clubs.

In the Championship, West Brom came second on the list having spent £4,148,886 - only behind Fulham who led the table by quite a margin with agents spending topping £10 million.

And making up the top three was another freshly relegated club, Sheffield United, who paid out £3,571,417, just ahead of AFC Bournemouth at £3,505,602.

Another eight clubs paid over £1 million in fees, with the lowest amount paid by Hull City - £242,986.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

