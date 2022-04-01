West Brom pay out more than £4 million in agents fees

The Hawthorns (Getty)

Every year the FA releases figures of all cash payments made to intermediaries and gents by Premier League and EFL clubs.

In the Championship, West Brom came second on the list having spent £4,148,886 - only behind Fulham who led the table by quite a margin with agents spending topping £10 million.

And making up the top three was another freshly relegated club, Sheffield United, who paid out £3,571,417, just ahead of AFC Bournemouth at £3,505,602.