Jayson Molumby to stay as game-time triggers West Brom clause

Jayson Molumby (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 22-year-old joined the Baggies last summer and has gone on to make 24 appearances this term.

The Express & Star understands Albion negotiated a clause in Molumby’s original loan agreement that would see his move become permanent if he played a certain amount of games.

And it’s understood the Republic of Ireland international has now surpassed that mark – with the figure for his permanent transfer believed to be in the region of £900,000.

The Baggies are eager to keep Molumby at The Hawthorns because they believe he is a player with the potential to improve significantly over the next few years.

Despite being just 22 years old, Molumby has already won 12 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

He also has more than 60 Championship games under his belt having previously enjoyed loan spells with Millwall and Preston North End.

And with Taylor Gardner-Hickman, 20, also in the squad – Albion feel they have two talented, young, central midfielders who can both be developed and whose best years are ahead of them.

Molumby, who is currently away with the Republic of Ireland, is hoping to add to his international caps tonight when his side take on Lithuania in a friendly.

Meanwhile, former Albion coach Adam Murray has been appointed assistant manager at Turkish side Besiktas.

The 40-year-old has again linked up with ex-Baggies boss Valerien Ismael who joined as head coach of the Super Lig side last week.