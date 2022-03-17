Ally Robertson: West Brom must follow up a fantastic night

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at The Hawthorns on March 15, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A night like that at The Hawthorns had been a long time coming.

And if the Baggies can follow it up at Bristol City on Saturday, it could well give them the momentum that they need to get into the play-offs.

Against Fulham, it was great to see them make things happen and, hopefully, Steve Bruce has got his messages across now.

For the first time in a long while, Albion were going forward, and in the stands, listening to the fans clapping the players off at half-time, that was brilliant.

They started off right and at half-time, we could have been one or two goals up. We weren’t, of course, but you hoped they would come out and apply themselves in the same way in the second half – and they did it.

It was a joy to watch, especially after the last 10 or so home games which were not the best.

To see that now is encouraging and if we can do it again and get a win on Saturday, you can see the season changing.

You could not pick a man of the match against Fulham as every one of them did their jobs and played well.

They all wanted it, too. It was so much better.

The key now is to build on that display at Ashton Gate.

Four points from the last two games is an excellent return that I certainly would have taken beforehand.

Having just scraped through against Huddersfield – not played well at all, but at least managed to get the point – we beat Fulham, and deservedly so.

They have set the benchmark and, fingers crossed, can continue to reach those standards over the next few weeks.

Bruce has gone with a 3-5-2 set-up, with Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson up front, and it worked a treat. You’ve got to give the boss credit for that.

But again, the big thing now is Saturday and keeping things going.

If we get the job done, it puts us in a fantastic position to go on and claim one of those last play-off spots.

Seeing the fans as happy as they were against Fulham was a much-welcome sight, and you hope the players can feed off that.