'Play-off push is on' West Brom fan react to 1-0 win over leaders Fulham - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury caught up with elated West Brom fans after they beat leaders Fulham 1-0 at The Hawthorns.

West Brom fans react to win over Fulham - WATCH

The Baggies knew that they needed a win to realistically keep their play off hopes alive - and they dominated the Cottagers in the first half.

Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant both had chances to open the scoring - and Alex Mowatt was denied a clear penalty when he was taken down by Harrison Reed.

Albion had to weather a second half storm and they did that before the punished Fulham for a mistake with Robinson firing home the winner.

The win means Steve Bruce's side are unbeaten in three and now six points off the play off spots.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

