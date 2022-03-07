Hull 0 West Brom 2 - Player ratings

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and West Bromwich Albion at MKM Stadium on March 5, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Sam Johnstone

The keeper made an outstanding save to deny Jacob Greaves midway through the second half. Had that strike gone in, Hull would have had real belief they could salvage something from the game.

Crucial stop 7

Semi AJayi

A really positive display from the centre-back. Ajayi was defensively solid, he carried the ball into midfield well and also sent in one really dangerous cross.

Impressive 7

Kyle Bartley

Bartley proved to be steady defensively but his distribution was poor at times.

Mixed bag 6

Matt Clarke

A Rolls Royce of a display. Clarke read the game so well he made it look easy. Clever and classy, Albion are much stronger when he is in the side.

Excellent 8

Darnell Furlong

Back at wing-back, Furlong provided energy and covered a lot of ground.

Grafted 6

Jake Livermore

Livermore put in a man-of-the-match display on his return from suspension. Operating as the deepest of the three midfielders, he read the game superbly, picked up numerous second balls and passed it intelligently.

Well-rounded 8

Alex Mowatt

A much-improved display from the ex-Barnsley man who got the assist for Karlan Grant’s first goal. Mowatt also provided guidance and leadership for Taylor Gardner-Hickman as he gets used to playing in midfield.

Positive 7

Taylor GardNer-Hickman

Supporters have been desperate to see the 20-year-old to get a chance in the middle of the park. And Gardner-Hickman did not disappoint. His pressing was great. He was bright on the ball and he also single-handily won a penalty.

Superb 8

Conor Townsend

Like Furlong, Townsend worked hard and was assured defensively. He just isn’t showing the same attacking threat as he was earlier in the campaign.

Steady 6

Callum Robinson

Deployed in a front two alongside Grant, Robinson was so deep Albion effectively played a 3-6-1 formation. The 27-year-old linked play well at times. But he is able to contribute a lot more.

Tidy 6

Karlan Grant

Grant produced a clever finish for the first goal and kept his composure to net the penalty for the second. Deployed as a striker, his movement was also good with Grant looking to get in-behind the Hull defence whenever he could.

Goals 8

Substitutes